Scorpion has garnered a reputation for making some of the highest quality lids at some of the lowest prices on the market. From the EXO-R420’s Snell rating and $159.99 MSRP to the EXO-R1 Air’s FIM approval and $399.99 price tag, it’s hard to beat the company’s bang for buck. Even current MotoGP point leader Fabio Quartararo and WSBK rider Alvaro Bautista trust their noggins to the industrious brand.

While not all of us need racetrack levels of protection, Scorpion infuses the same technology into its EXO-1400 Carbon Air helmet. Perfect for canyon runs, road trips, and the commute, the features a Resin-infused TCT-U carbon fiber shell that the brand claims, “provides aircraft-grade impact dispersal properties.” CAD-designed aerodynamics minimize drag while also stabilizing the rider’s head at high speeds.

On the inside, a Kwikwick III liner quickly dissipates any moisture, and Scorpion’s AirFit inflation system shapes the interior to the user’s head. Multiple vents at the chin bar and crown filter in fresh air while the spoiler-integrated exhaust optimizes airflow. Scorpion also equips the EXO-1400 with comm-ready speaker pockets for easy installation.

The helmet includes one clear visor and one dark smoke version along with a Pinlock anti-fog insert. The new Elip-Tec system also allows riders to quickly swap out visors. Combined with the chin bar locking mechanism, the Elip-Tec technology hermetically seals the lid, but a slightly open position flows more air in stop-and-go traffic. A breath deflector and chin curtain ensure visibility while reducing wind noise and an emergency quick-release cheek pad system puts the rider’s mind at ease.

Of course, the Scorpion’s safety measures earn the EXO-1400 an ECE and DOT rating. New for 2021, the helmet gains the new Obscura and Dirk graphics and three shell sizes span the S-XXL size range. At €389.90 ($463 USD) for solids and €439.90 ($522 USD) for graphics, the EXO-1400 Carbon Air upholds Scorpion’s reputation for high-quality helmets at budget-friendly prices.