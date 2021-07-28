Italian-designed, Chinese-manufactured motorcycle maker Benelli has been hard at work in improving its presence in the global market. After successfully launching in the North American market in 2020, Benelli continues bolstering its presence in Europe and Asia. Interestingly, the brand’s TRK 502 adventure bike recently achieved a major sales milestone in Europe—outperforming industry giants in its home country of Italy.

In Asia, Benelli continues to prove its mettle against bigger, more established competition. With its 250cc to 500cc class motorcycles gaining popularity in the region, Benelli offers big bike styling and performance at a bargain, especially when compared to its Japanese and European counterparts. In India, Benelli continues to see an impressive turnaround for its TRK 502 adventure bike. The Leoncino 500 retro-style naked bike is also a fan-favorite thanks to its neo-retro styling and affordable price tag. Meanwhile, the Imperiale 400 cruiser serves as a decent alternative to bikes like the Royal Enfield Meteor and Jawa motorcycles.

Benelli had previously announced that it would be launching yet another 500cc motorcycle in India in the form of the 502C power cruiser. On top of this, in a report published by HT Auto, Business Head and Managing Director, Vikas Jhabakh recently announced that Benelli India seeks to launch three new models—including the 502C—in India before the end of the year. The company sees incredible potential in the small to mid-size motorcycle segment, particularly for machines with engine displacements in the range of 250cc to 500cc.

Apart from the 502C, Benelli India has yet to confirm the other two models soon to enter the Indian market. However, in neighboring Asian countries, the Benelli Leoncino 250, as well as the TNT 302S are rather popular entry-level naked street bikes which could surely add value to the lucrative naked bike market in India. Jhabakh states that India currently has a large customer base for small bikes with 125cc to 150cc engines. However, a lot of people have begun venturing into higher displacement machines with displacements from 250cc to 500cc.