Is Jawa Working On A New Retro-Style Electric Motorcycle?

Jawa, a popular motorcycle manufacturer in India known for its retro-style commuter motorcycles, is expected to launch a new electric motorcycle sometime in 2022. This comes after the sudden boom in the production of electric motorcycles in the Indian market due to the implementation of the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles In India) subsidies.

An unofficial rendering created by EV-centric website, Electric Vehicle Web, alongside automotive designer Sreejith Krisnan, depicts what could be the future electric motorcycle. As you can see, the rendering clearly makes use of Jawa’s signature styling, depicting a cruiser platform with retro aesthetics. It gets a round headlight, a flat, two-up saddle, and a large, faux fuel tank. A massive cover with an X pattern takes the place of the conventional internal-combustion engine, and houses the new electric powertrain.

Based on the rendering, it looks like the electric Jawa comes with a rear hub motor, a feature more commonly found on budget-friendly electric two-wheelers. The faux fuel tank will likely house the bike’s electronics such as the ECU, as well as the charging port. Other components, too, such as the saddle, suspension, brakes, and lights could be shared with the other models in Jawa’s lineup in order to cut down on costs and offer the new model at a very competitive price point.

Interestingly, the likelihood of a Jawa electric motorcycle is highly possible. Especially now, given the shift of many Indian motorcycle manufacturers thanks to the government subsidies encouraging the development of hybrids and EVs. Ashsish Singh Joshi, Classic Legends CEO, told ZigWheels about the inevitability of an electric Jawa stating, "Electric is a very interesting phase. Regulations at a certain point of time will force you into electric. Now what is the type of electric you do and all of that has to be determined at a particular point of time.”

Furthermore, multiple other sources suggest that the Jawa electric motorcycle could be developed in Classic Legends’ R&D facility in the United Kingdom. With a total budget of £9.5 million, the U.K. government will be funding nearly half of this—£4.6 million. Additionally, Classic Legends has plans of setting up a production facility in Coventry, U.K., where new models for the European market will be produced. ZigWheels states that the company plans to roll out a gasoline-powered motorcycle, followed by an electric motorcycle.