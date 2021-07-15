The Jawa range of classic-style motorcycles are extremely popular in India. Currently unavailable in other markets, these bikes are laid-back, cruiser style machines which pack quite an impressive punch. For instance, the Jawa Forty-Two pumps out a healthy 26 horsepower—six ponies more than the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, which is more than 50 cubes bigger.

To make things even better, Classic Legends has announced that it’ll be updating the Jawa and the Jawa Forty-Two to produce even more power, as well as a few revisions to the bike’s underpinnings. These revisions are already present in the recently launched Khaki and Midnight Grey commemorative bikes. The Indian motorcycle manufacturer announced that the updates found on these new bikes will be carried over to the rest of the Jawa lineup.

Going into a little more detail, the bikes all retain the same 293cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder motor. However, revisions to the engine’s internals and tuning have bumped power up to 27 horsepower and 27 Nm of torque. For reference, the previous iteration pumped out 26 horsepower and 26 Nm of torque. Apart from this marginal increase in power and torque, the company claims that throttle response and overall engine feel has significantly improved.

Engine aside, the new bikes all come outfitted with a retuned suspension setup to offer more compliance and comfort, as well as better feedback to the rider. The bike’s frame has also been revised to offer just a bit more rigidity, thereby improving handling. Ergonomics have also been tweaked to favor improved comfort thanks to a new saddle. As expected, however, these revisions didn’t come without a cost. The Jawa now retails starting at Rs 177,351 or the equivalent of $2,381 USD, while the Jawa Forty-Two gets a price tag starting at Rs 164,487, or around $2,208 USD.