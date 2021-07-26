Have you been wondering what’s going on with the Husqvarna Norden 901? So have we. Upon its debut at EICMA 2019, it was clear that Husqvarna had a design hit on its hands, at the very least. Obviously, full opinions on the bike’s various merits/disappointments wouldn’t be forthcoming until people actually started to ride the thing. Still, a good design goes a long way toward getting the public on board with a project.

By the end of December, 2020, we were still waiting for news. Then 2021 came, and little by little, we’ve been putting the pieces together. First, we had reason to believe it would be released in late 2021, as a 2022 model. For those in the “pics or it didn’t happen” camp, we got our grubby little paws on some spy shots in March, 2021 that showed a prototype cunningly disguised in black and orange.

Husqvarna finally decided to stop making us wait, and released something official in July, 2021. Toward the end of the seventh month of 2021, it started a brand-new YouTube video series called Norden 901. The first episode takes us inside the Kiska workshop, watching the designers pull from past Husky influences to build something completely new.

From initial sketches to clay molding of a 1:1 representation of the Norden 901’s design, we get a small peek at what it took to bring Husky’s upcoming, hotly anticipated adventure bike to life. Since this is Episode One, the expectation for more episodes is there—but we don’t know how many there will be in total. We also don’t know if they’ll only focus on its design and aesthetics, or if we’ll also learn more about the engine, suspension, or other important specs in these videos, too.

One other key piece of information we still don’t have is a launch date for the production bike to formally make its debut. KTM formally announced that it wouldn’t attend EICMA 2020 prior to that event’s cancellation due to COVID. Husqvarna shares a parent company with KTM in Pierer Mobility Group. While EICMA organizers plan to go ahead with the 2021 event, Pierer isn’t among the companies that have confirmed attendance for this year so far.

Right now, probability points to a virtual unveiling online, as many manufacturers have been doing for the past year-and-a-half. There’s a lot of time between July 26, 2021 (when we’re writing this) and the end of the year, and plenty of days for Husqvarna to do a virtual worldwide presentation. Until then, we’ll enjoy following along on the video teaser journey to learn a little more about the Norden.