It’s only mid-July, 2021, but KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas parent company Pierer Mobility Group’s half-yearly financial report is just around the corner. The company typically releases it in August of each year, but already gave a little taster of some of the numbers ahead of time, because it’s pleased with how 2021 is going so far.

If 2020 was a strange and restrained year due to the onset of the global COVID-19 crisis, 2021 is still more than slightly odd—albeit, in a slightly different way. As different countries have been handling the pandemic with different strategies, and gaining different outcomes, things like motorcycle sales fluctuate in ways that aren’t as predictable as they might be without grappling with this virus.

However, despite these challenges, Pierer Mobility AG says that it’s sold 176,045 motorcycles across the KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas brands combined in the first half of 2021. That represents a 95 percent sales increase over the same period in 2020. Additionally, it sold 53,378 e-bikes and non-powered bicycles during the same period, across its R Raymon, Husqvarna, and GasGas brands.

Breaking down by region, Pierer sold 73,224 motorbikes in Europe for the first half of 2021, which represents a 76 percent increase over the same period in 2020. Meanwhile, in North America, it sold 30,419—an astonishing 160 percent increase over 2020. In India, the magic Pierer number was 30,561 bikes sold, which is a 52 percent increase over the prior year. Over in the Australia/New Zealand region, it sold 7,842 bikes, which still represents a 25 percent increase.

Since June, 2020, Pierer adds that it’s hired 500 employees, and is still looking to fill additional positions. It’s also concentrating on educating the next generation of the motorcycle industry, with around 200 apprentices under its umbrella in total. Around 70 of those individuals will begin their apprenticeships in 2021.

The full, official Pierer Mobility AG half-yearly report is due out on August 31, 2021, but these initial highlights make it seem as though things are definitely looking up for Team Orange.