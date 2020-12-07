A year ago, Husqvarna stole the EICMA spotlight when it introduced the Norden 901 Concept—its first proper adventure motorcycle. The bike was voted on several “best in show” lists, including best design, and created a surprising level of buzz for a simple “concept”.

Though only a design study at the time of the Milan show, it wasn’t long before the Swedish Brand confirmed that the bike would head for production. That was in December, 2019, and we haven’t heard anything about the Norden since. Husqvarna launched a slew of special edition dirt bikes, but not a single word has since been spoken about the adventurer that took the motorcycle industry by storm.

KTM and Husqvarna’s parent company, Pierer Mobility, recently confirmed that it’s sticking to its plan to introduce the Norden. The model first appeared as part of the Swedish line-up in an August, 2020, investors presentation, and, more recently, in the follow-up November, 2020, presentation. We know that the group hasn’t given up on the new adventurer—we just don’t know when it’s actually going to introduce it.

German publication Motorrad recently published a new set of spy shots showing the Norden in action (check the pictures out). The test mule looks as close to production-ready as it will ever be. That being said, Motorrad writes that the new bike likely won’t debut before the end of 2021. But... but that’s so far away!

Husqvarna Norden 901 Update Husqvarna Norden 901 Concept

The bike’s design—showcased in the investors’ presentation and the test mule spotted on the road—remains consistent with the concept unveiled in 2019, with a few minor tweaks. Husky already confirmed that its first adventurer is going to run on a new 889cc parallel-twin—likely derived from the KTM 890 Adventure—and feature a set of 21 and 18-inch wheels mounted to a WP suspension system. The bike maker promised it would reveal more details closer to the model launch.

We secretly hope the maker is going to launch the bike before the end of the year, but it wouldn’t be impossible for the pandemic to have caused important-enough delays that we’ll have to wait another year to see the Norden. It’s ok, Husqvarna. We’ll be here when you’re ready.