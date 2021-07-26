The entry-level sportbike segment is extremely popular in the Asian market. With many small-capacity sportbikes featuring similar styling as their full-sized counterparts, these bikes offer supersport styling at a commuter-focused price tag. Plus, the fact that they won’t blast you into oblivion with a twist of the wrist is a nifty bonus too, especially for beginner riders.

That said, the Indian market is rife with small-displacement sportbikes which serve as favorites for beginner riders looking for a fun first bike, or for seasoned riders looking for a sporty daily commuter. Among these favorites is the Yamaha YZF-R15, which features classic Yamaha YZF-R styling akin to that of the R1 and now-defunct R6–bikes which come at a hefty premium in India. Meanwhile, the YZF-R15, although a capable little sportbike, leaves quite a bit to be desired. You see, as opposed to other Asian countries, Yamaha has watered down the India-specific R15 to account for maintaining a competitive price point in the market.

In countries like the Philippines and Indonesia, the YZF-R15 is clearly better equipped sporting more color options, and a premium, gold-anodized inverted front end. Meanwhile, the India-specific model gets basic telescopic front forks. This could soon be about to change, as a new and improved YZF-R15 has been spotted testing on India’s roads. In a video posted on YouTube which has since gone viral, we get to see snippets of the upcoming sportbike. The upcoming R15 is expected to finally sport a set of inverted front forks, as well as a slightly redesigned fairing, similar in styling to that of the newly released YZF-R7.

There still isn’t any indication if any of the bike’s mechanical components, other than the suspension, have been changed. As such, we can still expect this bike to feature Yamaha’s tried and tested 155cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder motor. Equipped with Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), this punchy, pint-sized motor pumps out a decent 19 horsepower, making for a fun commuter around town, and a spritely little machine on tight, twisty roads.