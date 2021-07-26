Hero MotoCorp Updates Maestro Edge With Bluetooth Connectivity

The COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to the popularity of delivery services which make use of motorcycles to ferry items such as food, parcels, and other packages around the city. India, in particular, has benefitted greatly from the convenience and income-generating opportunities brought about by the rise in popularity of motorcycle-centric delivery services, especially given today's difficult times.

Apart from delivery services, many other professionals rely on their two-wheeled steeds to get them to and from work. Oftentimes, life can be so busy that you may even need to attend to calls and SMS messages on your commute to and from the office. Hero MotoCorp, one of India's biggest motorcycle manufacturers had the active, on-the-go commuter in mind when it decided to launch the updated version of its popular commuter scooter, the Maestro Edge 125. Now boasting a host of tech-related updates, the biggest one by far comes in the form of Bluetooth connectivity—a feature more commonly found on premium, more expensive offerings.

With the Hero Maestro Edge's new Bluetooth connectivity, the rider can be notified via an icon on the scooters digital dashboard regarding incoming SMS messages and calls. Once the rider sees the notification, they can decide whether or not to stop at the next safe area to attend to the message, or answer the call. The Bluetooth connectivity feature also comes standard with turn-by-turn navigation, and a real-time fuel mileage indicator, too. On top of this, the Hero Connect feature unlocks a slew of safety features including topple alert, theft alert, parking location, and vehicle tracking.

On the performance side of things, the Maestro Edge remains unchanged. It continues to draw power from a commuter-centric 124.6cc fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine rated for 9 horsepower. The bike's suspension and braking hardware remains unchanged too, with standard telescopic forks and preload adjustable rear damper, and a choice of drum or disc brakes. As far as pricing is concerned, this budget-friendly commuter starts at Rs 72,250 ($970 USD) for the base model, while the disc brake model is slightly more expensive at Rs 76,500 or $1,028 USD. The Bluetooth-enabled variant is the priciest at Rs 79,750 or the equivalent of $1,072 USD.