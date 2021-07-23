This First-Owned 1991 BMW R100GS Paris Dakar Could Be Yours

Few adventure bikes in the world carry as much heritage and legacy as the BMW GS range of motorcycles. Considered by many as the bike responsible for the modern-day ADV, early GS models fetch quite a tidy sum these days, and definitely have a place in the stable of the discerning motorcycle collector. With that, now's your chance to grab a piece of ADV history with this mint 1991 BMW R100GS Paris Dakar.

This particular BMW R100GS Paris Dakar is a very special for quite a number of reasons. For starters, this bike was purchased brand new by the current owner back in November 1991 from Gold Coat BMW of Miami, Florida. As such, for three decades, this motorcycle has been under the loving care of its owner, who, speaking of which, hardly ever rode the bike, if at all. That's because this bike has only three miles on the odometer. This means that everything on this bike is all-original, and practically in brand-new condition, albeit 30 years of age.

The bike is finished in a gorgeous paint job consisting of a Flash Green and Avus Black colorway. It comes equipped with loads of off-the-shelf goodies including hard-panniers, a rear luggage rack, and headlight guard. Of course, all factory options are in mint condition, as well. So the new owner will be delighted to see the bike's 980cc air-cooled boxer-twin, as well as all of the bike's hardware consisting of a paralever front end, shaft drive, and front disc brake. Other inclusions in the sale consist of an original owner's manual, tool kit, two-up seat, chrome muffler, as well as all dealership sales documents.

This 1991 BMW R100GS Paris Dakar is equipped with a 980cc air-cooled, horizontally-opposed twin-cylinder motor. It makes use of a two-valve head per cylinder, and twin Bing carburetors, and pumps out around 56 horsepower to the back wheel. The bike has been listed on Bring a Trailer for no reserve, with bidding closing in five days. As of this writing, the current bid stands at $15,000 USD. So, if this bike is of interest to you, and you'd like to place a bid or learn more, be sure to visit the original listing linked below.