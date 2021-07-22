Suzuki will soon be launching its big bike model range in the Malaysian market. These bikes will be distributed by Wah Motor Superbikes, a local motorcycle dealership known for selling premium bikes from Suzuki and Kawasaki. Suzuki's big bike range has been long anticipated in the Malaysian market, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing a significant delay to the launch of these premium machines.

At long last, it would appear that Suzuki's premium machines could soon be made available, as Wah Motor Superbikes recently posted an announcement on their official Facebook page. In the post, the dealership stated that six new models from Suzuki will soon be available, and that pre-orders and reservations are now being accepted. Additionally, it also stated that all models come with a two-year, or 20,000-kilometer warranty—whichever comes first.

The soon-to-be launched big bikes in Suzuki's Malaysian lineup include the midsized naked street fighter, the SV650, which will compete directly with Kawasaki's Z650. Moving up the ladder, the Suzuki GSX-S750 makes its comeback, as well, with its tried and tested motor and premium components. On the ADV side of things, Wah Motor Superbikes will also be bringing in the V-Strom 650XT. Sportbike aficionados will finally be able to grab hold of the iconic GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R. Lastly, the Katana, based on the previous iteration of the GSX-S1000 naked streetfighter, will also be made available very soon.

It's interesting to note, however, that both the new generation Suzuki Hayabusa, as well as the thoroughly restyled GSX-S1000 are both missing from Suzuki's big bike lineup in Malaysia. These two bikes have been making waves in the international market, with the Hayabusa rolling off showroom floors left and right. Additionally, there has been no mention of any of Suzuki's small-displacement commuter machines and scooters. Bikes like the Suzuki Nex II scooter, as well as the beginner-friendly GSX-R150 all have a direct competition in Malaysia—something that Suzuki has the opportunity to capitalize on, especially in the entry-level segment.