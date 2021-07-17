Ola Electric will be launching its first product very soon, and the company has already opened up the reservation books for its first-ever offering in the Indian market.

As far as naming conventions go, the cheap e-scoot is rumored to be called the Ola Series S. Customers can get on the booking list for a low-low price of just Rs. 499 INR, or about $7 USD.

Since the booking price is so affordable, and because the e-scoot is a viable alternative to gasoline-powered transportation, the one lakh wonder scored over 100,000 pre-orders in just twenty-four hours, or just a day after books opened up.

Apparently, the traffic garnered by the brand on its website stopped many customers from completing their reservations. Ola stated that the issue is fixed now and would-be buyers can put their order in without issue.

Payment for booking was also made easy thanks to the online system that Ola incorporated into its website. Multiple payment options are available and span a good amount of services.

While the one lakh e-scooter is a proposition worth considering, buyers who want more could go for the Ola Series S, S1, or the top-of-the-line S1 Pro.

The scooter is offered in a wide range of colors such as matte black, matte pink, matte sky blue, and many more.

Basic variants of the Ola Electric scooter will be fitted with a 2.68 horsepower (2-kilowatt) electric motor, while swankier variants will receive a 5.36 horsepower (4-kilowatt) mill. With the basic spec, expect a top speed of up to about 28 miles per hour (45 kilometers per hour), and for the more powerful variants, expect up to 43 miles per hour (70 kilometers per hour). The most powerful variant will reportedly have 9.38 horsepower (7-kilowatt) and a top speed of 59 miles per hour (95 kilometers per hour).

Finally, Ola promises a range of 240 kilometers or just under 150 miles, if the rider is steady at about 12 miles per hour (20 kilometers per hour). In real-world conditions, however, the number gets closer to about 93 miles (150 kilometers).