Royal Enfield has been taking the global market by storm. It all started in 2018, when the once obscure motorcycle manufacturer from India launched one of the best bang for your buck duo of retro-style bikes in the market. I’m talking about the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield’s claim to fame to global stardom. Both the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have garnered a massive following in all corners of the globe.

Having said all that, Royal Enfield has recently achieved quite an impressive milestone in the Land Down Under. In New Zealand, Royal Enfield has taken the crown of top-selling motorcycle brand in terms of sales in the mid-size motorcycle segment. Consisting of bikes with displacements of 250cc to 1,000cc, Royal Enfield has knocked off industry giants in the New Zealand market, and continues to go strong with an impressive fleet of classic-style machines. In its official press release, Royal Enfield states that it has seen remarkable brand affinity thanks to its charming, retro-style bikes which cater to all types of riders.





Vimal Sumbly, Asia Pacific (APAC) Head of Business of Royal Enfield expressed his excitement towards the achievement, “We are absolutely delighted that we have become the number one mid-size motorcycling brand in New Zealand. Royal Enfield has intently focused on growing and leading the middleweight segment market across the world and becoming a truly Global motorcycling brand. We have consistently grown our network, reach, product, apparel, GMA range and offerings to appeal to the customers. In fact, since our entry in Australia and New Zealand, we have received great feedback and love from motorcycle enthusiasts.”

Likewise, Joseph Elasmar, CEO of Urban Moto Imports, the folks responsible for the sale and distribution of Royal Enfield in Australia and New Zealand said, “We are truly proud of our association with Royal Enfield across Australia and New Zealand, whilst being able to share the same brand values. There is a bright future ahead for us, especially in the mid-size motorcycle segment. Royal Enfield’s unique form of motorcycling is centred on the idea of an absolute connection between the rider, machine and the terrain they ride through. We call this ‘Pure Motorcycling’.”

Royal Enfield continues to prove itself as a force to be reckoned with in the global motorcycle industry. Having recently launched the Meteor 350, a small-displacement, beginner-friendly cruiser, the brand is attracting even more first-time riders into the motorcycling lifestyle. On top of this, Royal Enfield has some very exciting motorcycles in the pipeline, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for upcoming launches from the company.