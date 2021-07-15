KTM India has recently announced a massive price cut for its entry-level adventure bike, the 250 Adventure. This entry-level adventurer is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 230,003, or around $3,085 USD for a limited time only, particularly until August 31, 2021. The KTM 250 Adventure is the company’s smallest adventure tourer, and is ideal for those looking for an affordable yet capable lightweight ADV.

Taking into account the discount KTM India is extending to the 250 Adventure, it would make perfect sense for would-be buyers to choose this bike over its naked streetfighter sibling, the 250 Duke. It would appear that KTM is trying to speed up the turnover rate of the 250 Adventure by launching this promo, as chances are this small capacity adventure bike hasn’t been performing as well as its other stablemates currently available in the market.

Now, this isn’t exactly surprising, as its near-identical bigger brother, the 390 Adventure is far superior than the 250 Adventure in nearly all aspects save for price. That being said, in terms of features, the 250 Adventure isn’t exactly a slouch. We still find a set of premium long-travel 43mm inverted forks by WP up front, as well as a WP preload-adjustable rear monoshock. It also sports the same sharp, angular styling as its other stablemates, however, it does miss out on the beautiful split-style LED headlight we find on the 390 Adventure.

The KTM 250 Adventure gets the same BS6-compliant 248.8cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine we find in its street-spec sibling, the 250 Duke. Churning out 30 horsepower, this compact engine packs quite a lot of punch for its size, and will surely make for an enticing option, particularly for those looking to start out on a lightweight, beginner-friendly adventure bike. Hopefully, given the limited-time price-off, more buyers would consider this capable little adventurer.