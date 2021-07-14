Triumph Motorcycles announced in July, 2021, that it’s teaming up with Swiss watchmaker Breitling for a long-term partnership. This collaboration will yield both a custom motorcycle and a limited-edition watch, to be revealed sometime early in 2022.

Although the first fruits of their collaboration won’t be ready for the public eye until next year, several Breitling boutiques around the world are already proudly displaying Triumph Thruxton RS motorcycles. Once remodeling is complete at the Breitling New York City Madison Avenue location, one such bike will grace that store, as well.

Both brands like to focus their efforts on delivering timeless styling, right on time—and those are qualities the pair hope to bring to this partnership, as well. It’s not clear how limited-edition these first pieces will be, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated with more information as we have it.

Gallery: Triumph and Breitling Team Up

7 Photos

“This is where substance meets original styling. You can expect purposeful engineering paired with modern retro designs,” Breitling CEO Georges Kern said in a statement. “But however you want to describe it, there’ll be a huge sense of adventure and discovery.”

On the Triumph side, CEO Nick Bloor also had some thoughts to share upon the announcement of this collaboration. “Like Breitling, we’re committed to providing the flawless handling and incredible finishes that give our community an incomparable experience.”

Both brands characterize this as the beginning of a long-term partnership, but it’s not clear how long it will be, nor what future collaborations it may entail. Presumably, at least some of those decisions will depend on how well fans of both companies respond. It’s certainly true that not all riders wear any kind of timepiece, let alone Breitling. Likewise, not all timepiece enthusiasts are riders, let alone Triumph-oriented ones. Fans of both brands love the style elements they bring to the table—and that’s probably the biggest point of commonality.

Brand collaborations, particularly when they come from such different worlds as motorcycles and timepieces, often result in some kind of commemorative clothing line. Can we expect that to happen here in the future? We don’t know if that’s the case in July, 2021, but perhaps it will come to pass at some point in the future.