The Triumph Bonneville Bobber is not a slow bike, but the team at Thronton Hundred knew that they could do more, and prove it on the drag strip.

As such, Thronton Hundred ended up modifying the heck out of the classic-looking bike, slapping on a Rotrex supercharger along with a nitrous-oxide kit. The stock figures of the Bonneville Bobber are at 77 horsepower. While plenty for your average rider, TH thought that 160 horsepower was not enough after they slapped on a supercharger and proceeded to equip it with a nitrous kit—talk about bonkers!

The team at TH is extremely skilled in creating custom motorcycles. They've been at it for a few years now in the British twin-cylinder scene.

What started out as a pandemic project, quickly evolved into the bike that it is today. Initially, it was a build for shows and general use. The team then decided that it was to be made into the fastest and most extreme Triumph Bobber in the world.

The team didn't just slap on a supercharger and call it a day. If you supercharged a bike with stock internals, you're going to have a rough time. Even supercharging a car requires some safeguards—speaking from personal experience. As such Thornton Hundred built the engine up, reinforcing the internal components and then adding the Rotrex supercharger. After that, they proceeded to smack it with some good old NOS that bumped the power figures up to a staggering 200 horsepower. In other words, superbike territory.

Watch it unleash all of its power in this video. It's just a trailer for now, but stay tuned to Thornton's media channels for more juicy updates.

Currently, the bike is undergoing suspension and brake tuning to help put the power to the ground and bring the bike to a stop. The boss over at Thornton Hundred, Jody Millhouse, took it to the Goodwood Festival of Speed and participated in its hill climb this weekend. We're eager to see how that panned out.