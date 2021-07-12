Shad Launches New Quick Release Pin System Tank Bags

If you’re one who frequently uses a tank bag, then chances are you’re using either a magnetic strap-on, or flange-type tank bag. Of course, the most secure of which would be the flange-type, however, you’re left with a rather bulky mounting point when you do opt to ride without a tank bag. This is rather unsightly, especially if you’re like me, and you prefer to retain the sleek, streamlined appearance of your bike.

Luckily, Italian motorcycle luggage and accessory manufacturer Shad has released a new range of quick release tank bags which ensure your motorcycle looks good with or without the tank bag. The mechanism is really simple, too. It just involves swapping out 3 of your fuel cap’s bolts out for Shad’s pins. These then latch onto the mechanism which is integrated into the design of the tank bag. Should you choose to ride without the tank bag, the pins are small enough to easily go unnoticed, and for the most part, retain your bike’s streamlined appearance.

Shad has launched three tank bags which feature its latest technology, the Pin System quick release setup. All of which boast a semi-rigid construction which retains its shape even when empty. All three models also include a 5.5-inch mobile phone pocket with touch-screen operability, as well as a padded handle for added convenience when carrying the bag around. The first model, the Shad E04P, is the smallest of the lot with just 3L of capacity. This bag is ideal for quick commutes around town, and is large enough to carry your personal essentials. Priced at 74.90 Euros, or $88.88 USD, it’s a budget-friendly option for everyday commuting.

Next up, the E10P, a slightly larger option offers five liters of storage, and can be adjusted in four different positions to fit your motorcycle perfectly. It gets an additional water-repellent rain cover, shoulder strap, and safety strap which can be attached to your bike. It fetches a slight premium at 94.50 Euros, or$112.14 USD. Lastly, the E16P, the largest and most versatile tank bag in this lineup, offers an expandable construction which accommodates 11 to 15 liters of storage. Just like the E10P, it’s adjustable in four different ways to fit your bike, comes with a rain cover, shoulder strap, and safety strap. It’s priced at 114.50 Euros, or the equivalent of $136 USD.