Racing aficionados will likely be familiar with the name Loris Reggiani, an Italian motorcycle racer who rose to fame in the 80s and 90s. Spending a good amount of time racing for Aprilia, Reggiani culminated his career in 1995 after an impressive career with a total of eight Grand Prix championships. Retiring in 1995, the Aprilia RS250 was built as a tribute to Reggiani’s racing career, with only 500 bikes ever produced.

Having said that, now is your chance to own an Aprilia RS250 Loris Reggiani Racing Replica, as a pristine example has just been listed on Bring a Trailer. Just like the Italian racer’s machine, the RS250 replica draws power from a 249cc two-stroke V-twin motor linked to a six-speed manual transmission. It comes finished in iconic Aprilia livery consisting of a purple, red, and silver colorway. The bike comes loaded with tons of race-ready components, as well as complete documentation concerning service records, and a clean Oregon title.

Componentry on this 90s race replica consists of twin Brembo disc brakes up front, as well as a single disc at the rear. The previous owner fitted a Jolly Moto GP exhaust system, Penske rear monoshock, BrakeTech front rotors, as well as a GPS speedometer. The bike’s front suspension has also been updated with a unit sourced from a second generation RS250 Cup Racer.

The 1995 Aprilia RS250 was considerably ahead of its time in terms of tech. Its frame was constructed out of a mixture of aluminum and magnesium, and made use of the engine as a stressed member in order to reduce weight and increase rigidity—something modern-day performance machines continue to incorporate into their designs. To make things even lighter, the RS250 features a DLR aluminum subframe and titanium components. This gives the bike an outstanding dry weight of just 302 lbs.

At the heart of this race replica is a 249cc two-stroke V-twin motor. Sourced from Suzuki and built by Benelli, this petite motor churns out big power rated at 72.5 horsepower and 29.5 ft-lbs of torque—nearly two times as much power as what’s usually found in four-stroke motors of similar displacement. It’s interesting to note, however, that the replica misses out on the bore kit found on Reggiani’s race bike which increased its total displacement to 380cc.

This particular example went through some maintenance and repair work in 2012. Among the jobs done to the motor include the replacement of the crankshaft and pistons. The cylinder heads were also ported and polished, and the power valves were replaced, as well. More recently, the bike received new spark plugs. An aftermarket Jolly Moto GP exhaust system with carbon fiber Arrow mufflers has also been fitted into the bike to further reduce weight and improve overall performance.

At the moment, the current bid for this mint 1995 Aprilia RS250 Loris Reggiani Race Replica stands at $11,260 USD. The bike comes with a variety of spare parts, complete service records, and a clean Oregon title. If you’re interested in acquiring this race replica, be sure to visit the original listing linked below to place a bid and learn more about this beautiful machine.