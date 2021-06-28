Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT Puts The Racer In Cafe Racer

Royal Enfield really struck a chord with the entire custom bike scene with the launch of its 650 Twins back in 2018. The Interceptor and Continental GT 650 were, in fact, Royal Enfield’s first global models, and also served as the company’s gateway into multiple markets, including the North American market.

Ever since the launch of these two bikes, hundreds, if not thousands of custom builds using one of these two bikes as a platform have emerged from all corners of the globe. Of course, a major catalyst to the whole custom RE craze is the fact that Royal Enfield itself encourages the customization and personalization of its bikes as a form of art and self-expression. That said, this particular build from Brazil-based M W Bike Customs really caught my eye, thanks to its compact, sporty styling.

This custom cafe racer is based on a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. At a glance, it’s clear to see that this bike truly is an Enfield. However, a closer look reveals a few subtle yet effective touches which further accentuate this bike’s cafe racer styling. The stock Royal Enfield Continental GT is equipped with a rather long tail, as it was designed to be able to accommodate a passenger. While it does come with an optional seat cowl, the tail still looks pretty long. M W Bike Customs went ahead and cropped the tail of this bike, as well as fitted a new custom seat in order to achieve a tighter, more compact appearance.

Custom metal side panels adorned with a 72 numbering have been fitted under the saddle, which give the bike a tighter and more muscular stance. The engine has also forgone its polished aluminum finish in favor of a sportier dark gray finish. Small touches such as a custom oil cooler guard with a Union Jack design, as well slim and subtle bar-end mirrors have also been integrated into the build.

As we move to the front of the bike, M W Bike Customs has replaced the stock halogen headlight with a more modern-looking LED unit with an integrated LED DRL ring. Compact, bullet shaped LED turn signals replace the stock units, as well, and the stock front fender has been cropped for a sportier stance. The bike’s instrumentation has been modified with a single-pod unit which is offset to the right. Lastly, the stock fuel tank has been retained, albeit adorned with a custom paint job consisting of pin stripes and a new emblem.