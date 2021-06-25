Honda’s Super Cub line is synonymous with the manufacturer’s legendary You Meet the Nicest People on a Honda marketing campaign. On the other hand, Yamaha’s DT250MX platform was a two-stroke enduro offered between 1972 and 1982. While the two motorcycles seem worlds apart, British mechanic Brian Ricketts knew that they were a match made in heaven.

Starting with a 1975 Honda C70, Ricketts ditched the model’s signature bodywork and practically everything else from the factory. With only the stock headstock, fuel tank, and rear fender intact, the British builder set out to revise the Super Cub chassis with cold-drawn seamless tubing. He stretched the frame by 60mm stretch, converted the rear end to a hardtail configuration, and added rake for a chopper-worthy stance.

Thanks to the lengthened frame, Ricketts was also able to shoehorn a fully-rebuilt Yamaha DT250MX engine into the C70, immediately changing the demeanor of the user-friendly Honda. A side-mounted intake/carb combo and custom turn-out exhaust system opens the engine’s airways while adding extra style points. Of course, more horsepower requires more stopping power, and a 300 mm wavy front disc, 260 mm rotor, and RCB calipers shed speed quickly.

To match the stiffer rear, Ricketts tweaked the internal fork springs for more preload. The 120-section front tire and 160 rear also bulk up the Cub’s dimensions to full-grown proportions. While the C70 takes on a completely different demeanor under Ricketts’ charge, the cockpit accommodations consist of a lovely tan leather saddle, RCB levers, and Daytona throttle. To finish off the chopper, Ricketts took the Honda to DW Automotive for a one-of-a-king candy root beer paint job with ghost graphics.

The Honda Super Cub is meant for the nicest people and Yamaha’s DT250MX belongs on the trail, but together, they make one mean little low rider.