Adventure motorcycling’s popularity exploded in the 1990s and the boom only continues today. While the segment has evolved over the last 30 years, riders have been exploring off-road since the inception of motorcycling. To tell a comprehensive story of adventure riding, the Motorcycle Arts Foundation (MAF) will curate and host the ADV: Overland exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California.

Running from July 3, 2021, through April, 2022, the collection will examine famous overland treks, modern adventure bikes, and futuristic concepts. Early examples will include the 1932 Douglas Mastiff that R.E. Fulton rode around the world and documented in One Man Caravan. Similarly, Max Reisch’s 1933 Puch 250SL made the overland journey to India and inspired him to write India: The Shimmering Dream. Both constitute some of the earliest pieces on display, but the MAF dug even deeper into the archives.

The first motorcycle to circumnavigate the U.S., a 1902 California, will join the lineup along with the 1912 Henderson Four ridden around the world by Carl Stearns Clancy. The exhibit will also highlight Effie Hotchkiss’ achievement as the first female rider to cross the U.S. by featuring her 1915 Harley-Davidson with a sidecar. The eclectic lineup will also include everything from a 1948 Indian Chief to a 1962 Harley-Davidson Panhead to a 1964 Honda CL72 desert scrambler.

MAF isn’t restricting the exhibit to terra firma, however. Vintagent founder and ADV: Overland curator and organizer Paul d’Orléans was able to secure several NASA rovers for the event.

“I really wanted this exhibit to examine the past, present, and future of Overlanding, so reached out to JPL/NASA for a couple of Mars rovers, Sojourner and Opportunity,” noted d’Orléans. “They agreed! Those stand in contrast to several off-world overland fantasy vehicles, including the 1964 and 2018 rovers from Lost In Space.”

In the same vein, the ADV: Overland exhibit will also welcome the Tardigrade lunar motorcycle designed by Andrew Fabishevskiy and built by the custom motorcycle veterans at Hookie.co. Of course, today’s world-conquering ADVs such as a BMW GS and the Motor Company’s new Pan America will join the festivities, but Charley Boorman’s Long Way Up LiveWire will highlight the modern entries.

Those unable to make the journey to Los Angeles, fret not. D’Orleans and Francois-Marie Dumas will capture the ADV history and background examined by the exhibit in the upcoming Overland book. Adventure motorcycling has come a long way in the last 120 years, and the ADV: Overland proves that the segment isn’t done evolving.