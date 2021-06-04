2020 didn’t just throw a wrench in the schedules of all kinds of annual events. Instead, it practically hoisted an entire toolbox up high overhead and shook it, raining its contents down on all below. Take the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. First, it was postponed until October, 2020. Next, it was canceled altogether for last year, to be held again (hopefully) in 2021.

Then, in February, 2021, organizers announced that the 2021 event was rescheduled once more. This time, they said, the gathering of all beautiful vintage cars and motorcycles would take place from October 1 through 3, 2021. Most people who were planning on attending probably appreciated the advance notice. However, as we’ve all learned over the past year and a half or so, plans can (and do) change with a slightly frustrating regularity.

Thus, the June, 2021 announcement from event organizers. Now, don’t worry—the 2021 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is still on the calendar for the October 2021 dates. However, if you’re only in it for the gorgeous motorcycles, we have to say you’re in for a disappointment. Due to the ongoing challenges posed by the global pandemic, there will be no Public Days on the grounds of the Villa Erba for 2021.

That unfortunately also means no Concorso di Motociclette, as well as no exhibition of participant vehicles in the park, and also no public parade. For 2021 only, organizers say the event will be strictly limited to the grounds of the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este.

Now, in recent years, BMW has taken some of its newest motorcycle prototypes and concepts to this event in order to introduce them to the world. It was, after all, where the Concept 9Cento and the R 18 Concept first showed their faces to an international audience. While we understand that everyone has to deal with these unforeseen circumstances as best they can, it’s still more than a little sad to leave motorbikes out of this important event.

Granted, it’s a pandemic—and the safety of people is more important than any vehicle or event, no matter how beautiful or fun it might be. Here’s hoping that circumstances continue to improve, and that 2023 sees brighter days ahead for everyone.