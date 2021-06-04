When you hear the name 'Mahindra,' chances are the first thing that comes to your mind is heavy industrial equipment. While the Indian company is big in the heavy industries sector with its tractors, backhoes, and bulldozers, it also has quite an impressive fleet of bikes which are rather popular in India. For instance, we've spoken about the Mahindra Mojo a couple of times here, a naked street bike which is popular thanks to its versatility.

In line with this, Mahindra could soon have a lot more to offer when it comes to motorcycles and personal mobility solutions, as the company has set up a research facility in the West Midlands, United Kingdom. Dubbed Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E), the facility will serve as Mahindra's second R&D center in Europe, and will be part of Mahindra's Global Design Network composed of the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, as well as its ongoing partnership with Pininfarina Design of Italy.

In a report published by Automotive World, Rajesh Jejurikar, the Executive Director of Mahindra Ltd., stated, “Mahindra is poised to enter a new, exciting era to build upon our rich 75 years of automotive history to bring unique customer-centric products to the Indian and global markets. A key lever to make the business future-ready is to significantly strengthen design capability across automotive, farm equipment and two-wheelers globally."

Through its newly bolstered research capabilities, Mahindra seeks to further elevate its product offerings in the European market. Currently playing in the industrial and automotive segment in Europe, Mahindra could soon be rolling out new and improved vehicles in the region. While the company enjoys relative success in the motorcycle market in India, it has yet to make any of its two-wheelers available in the global stage. Perhaps, with the inauguration of its newest R&D center in the U.K., we could soon see new and exciting motorcycles bearing the Mahindra branding in Europe.