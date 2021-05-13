As city dwellers adapt to the post-COVID world, more commuters are ditching public transportation for motorcycles and scooters. In the U.K. alone, consumers have already purchased 9,000 gas-powered or electric scooters in 2021. Barcelona-based electric scooter maker Silence wants to capitalize on that shift by opening the doors to its first U.K. store.

Based in Birmingham, Silence’s U.K. branch offers the brand’s S01, S02, S02 LS, and S02 LS Long Range. The S02 LS is the brand’s entry point at £2,695.00 ($3,784 USD) while the flagship S01 scooter comes in at £4,995 ($7,013 USD). The S02 and S02 LS Long Range make up the mid-tier at £4,695 ($6,592 USD) and £3,595 ($5,047 USD), respectively. Silence’s range should attract a wide array of the U.K.’s urban riders.

“Whether you’re concerned by Low Emission Zone charges hitting your delivery business, looking to make a green step in your travel choice, or just want a neat alternative to crowded public transport after Covid-19, then going electric is for you,” said Silence UK founder John Edwards.

Originally scheduled to open in January, 2021, the U.K. flagship store will join Silence’s global network, including retail locations in 13 European nations as well as stores in China and South Africa. Along with the S01 and S02 platforms, the U.K. location will stock the full line of Silence’s accessories. Sales associates and experts will also be on hand to help new riders or gas-powered scooter converts with questions.

“So far, our customers have told us they love the simplicity, clean convenience, and performance of all-electric riding,” added Edwards. “We’re bringing something new and needed to the market. It’s the right idea, at the right time.”

While Silence missed out on the 2021 U.K. scooter boom so far, they’re hoping to make up ground with a diverse product range and second-to-none customer experience.