How would you like a free, brand new car with your brand new commuter motorcycle? Suzuki Philippines is giving you the chance to make this a reality with its latest promo for its entry-level commuter motorcycle, the Raider J.

The Suzuki Raider J was launched a little over a year ago, and is Suzuki’s answer to urban and rural dwellers with a sense of adventure who are looking for an affordable, lightweight machine capable of light off-road duty. The Raider J sports a typical underbone construction, just like many affordable commuters which are extremely popular in Asia. However, the Raider J gets slightly longer suspension travel, dual-sport tires, and a high-mounted front fender, nodding to the bike’s adventurous, go-anywhere personality.

It gets a simple 110cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which pumps out around 9 horsepower—enough to ferry you around town, and just right to tackle light trails and gravel roads. Suzuki has designed the Raider J as one of its most versatile commuters to date, and has positioned it for a wide range of riders. With its affordable price tag of just P63,900, or just north of $1,300 USD, this bike is within reach of most Filipino motorcyclists in terms of budget.

If the Suzuki Raider J doesn’t seem like a sweet enough deal on its own, well Suzuki Philippines is giving you the chance to win a brand new Suzuki Jimny for every purchase of a Raider J. This mini SUV may look tiny, but it has certainly proven itself a capable off-roader thanks to its rigid ladder-chassis, long travel suspension, and 4x4 setup. In order to participate in the draw, you must have purchased a Suzuki Raider J from the first of January to the 30th of June, 2021. You must then send your details, as well as your bike’s sales invoice number as reference to Suzuki Philippines via SMS in order to enter for the raffle.

The draw will be held on the 8th of July, 2021 with the grand prize being a brand new Suzuki Jimny 1.5 GLX AT. As consolation prizes, Suzuki will also be raffling off four additional Raider J units—in case you weren’t happy with just one. So, if you’re interested in winning a ne Jimny, and you’re in the market for a new lightweight commuter machine, then perhaps the Raider J would be a worthy contender.