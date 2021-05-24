When BMW unveiled the R 18 in April, 2020, the model featured little-to-no luggage capacity. The Bavarian brand addressed the issue when it released the R 18 Classic in February, 2021. Equipped with a windshield and leather saddlebags, the Classic trim made the platform touring-worthy for the first time.

Whether you own the standard model or the new bagger, German gear maker Hornig now offers a tank and handlebar bag to increase the big-bore Boxer’s touring prowess. Measuring 11.8 inches (length) by 9.4 inches (width) by 6.3 inches (height), the new R 18 tank bag adds 10 liters of carrying capacity. With the tug of a zipper, the bag also expands to 10.2 inches of height, increasing volume to 15 liters. Of course, outright carrying capacity isn’t the tank bag’s main objective. Instead, users prefer to store objects for quick access.

The new Hornig bag satisfies the brief with a large, transparent map pouch, making navigation a breeze for riders. Two side pockets also offer easy access to frequently used items. Accessibility extends to the tank bags mounting options as well, with both suction cup and magnet mounting available. For €109 ($133 USD), the tank bag is an affordable and practical addition to any R 18.

If 10-15 liters of storage capacity still isn’t enough, Hornig’s handlebar bag should do the trick. Mounting snugly into the void created by the handlebar rise, the one-liter bag is perfect for small tools, tire patches, and pressure gauges. At €25 ($30 USD), the R 18 handlebar bag is a perfect companion to Hornig’s tank bag. The water-resistant fabric is also useful for long-distance travels and users can purchase a waterproof cover for the tank bag at just €10 ($12 USD).

With many expecting BMW to expand the R 18 lineup in the future, touring riders should benefit from even more storage capacity. Until then, Hornig’s new luggage should help R 18 owners get on the open road.