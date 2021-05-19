The sixth annual Women’s Motorcycle Show is coming up in Texas. It runs from May 21 through 23, 2021, inside Comoto’s Get On! Moto Fest. If you’re interested in motorcycles and you’re in the area, you already have plenty of reasons to attend—but now you have one more. The Women’s Motorcycle Show is also where the 2021 Royal Enfield Build Train Race flat track participants will officially unveil their INT 650 flat track builds!

A total of nine participants are involved with the 2021 edition of BTR, including the return of Jillian Deschenes and Lanakila MacNaughton, who both participated in the inaugural 2020 edition as well. New participants in 2021 include Erin Ferris, Malary Lee, Sarah Dixon, Gabrielle Hughes, Nean Kiskela, Bridgette Leber, and Jaycee Brooks.

Throughout the 2021 Women’s Motorcycle Show, the bikes these women have built will be on display. Some of the participants will also be on hand to talk about their builds and answer questions, as well.

“Royal Enfield is excited to once again showcase the BTR program in 2021,” Royal Enfield marketing and communications lead Breeann Poland said in a statement.

“In 2020, the program was met with enormously positive feedback throughout the industry and this year, we’ve added more racers to make the competition even more exciting for both the fans and the racers. The ladies have been working hard on their builds all spring and we’re excited to share them with the public at the Get On! Moto Fest.”

Royal Enfield’s BTR flat track participants will compete in several Progressive American Flat Track exhibition events throughout the 2021 season, starting with the AMA District 17 Chicago Half-Mile event. That weekend kicks off on Friday, May 28, 2021 in Joliet, Illinois. You can find a full schedule of 2021 AFT and Royal Enfield BTR Flat Track events here.