Large gatherings were canceled en masse when health experts declared COVID-19 a global pandemic in 2020. From production plants to world championship racing, the initial shutdowns halted the motorcycling world in its tracks. In a similar fashion, trade shows went on the back burner as organizers observed new health and safety regulations.

As vaccines roll out and more coronavirus restrictions lift, Comoto moves ahead with plans for two Get On! Motorcycle Festivals in the 2021 riding season. The company is collaborating with local officials to ensure safety at each event with social distancing, face-covering requirements, temperature screenings, and sanitation stations. Of course, additional measures will be taken if the situation changes, but the outdoor settings should help put some attendees at ease.

The first fest is scheduled for May 21 through 23 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. With an AMD custom bike show qualifier and an American Flat Track round taking place at the venue on the same weekend, the event should be lively. Aside from the adjacent attractions, the Get On! event will feature demo rides from Indian, Super 73, Staycyc, and other OEMs.

Parts and gear vendors will be in attendance and fans can meet their favorite moto-vloggers at the fest. Comoto’s Rever app will also be on full display with riding challenges that showcase the ride logging app. Advanced ticket purchases cost $15 and go up to $20 at the door. Customers can also pick up a SuperTicket including admission to the festival and AFT race for $39.

“Comoto’s family of brands exists to provide the best riding experience to all riders all over the world, whether V-twin, adventure, off-road, street, dirt, men, women, youth — you name it,” says Comoto CEO Ken Murphy.

The second Get On! Moto Fest will fall on the weekend of July 15 through 18 in South Dakota’s Black Hills. The event will serve as a base camp for riders with great nearby on-road and off-road routes. More information will become available in the next few months, but in the meantime, Comoto will be working hard to bring shows back to this post-COVID world.