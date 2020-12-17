To say that 2020 was an eventful year is both an understatement and a paradox. While the year was eventful, it wasn’t “full of events” as almost everything that was scheduled to happen during the year was either canceled or postponed.

All events were canceled. Well, not entirely... One event held out to the pandemic and lockdown orders. It was such a contrast with everything else that had happened until then that it even made international headlines. We’re of course talking about the 2020 Sturgis Rally. At the time, we got mad at people for hosting the rally and attending the event in the middle of a pandemic. In return, people got mad at us for pointing it out (admittedly in a mouthy, sarcastic way).

Well folks, for those of you who had any concerns about the event’s 81st edition, worry no more. A global pandemic didn’t stop the event from taking place in 2020 so you better bet that the organizers are ready for 2021. Mark your calendars: the 2021 Sturgis Rally is going to happen from August 6 to 15.

Organizers confirm that local Sturgis businesses are going to be ready to receive the visitors and that campgrounds have secured vast areas to host everyone safely.

“We know from last year that outdoor events can be safely held when proper precautions are taken,” President and CEO of the Buffalo Chip Rod Woodruff commented. “The majority of people act respectfully and practice social distancing when they are expected to act responsibly. Plus, we feel good about the highly effective vaccines coming soon to market.”

To be fair, Sturgis organizers aren’t the only ones planning for 2021—most events canceled in 2020 have new 2021 dates. We suppose the main difference is that Sturgis bulldozed through.

So, here you have it, folks. Now you know what to do—or not to do—with your second week of August 2021. As they write on their website, “If you are a biker, it's not a matter of IF you will visit Sturgis, it's a matter of WHEN!”