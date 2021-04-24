The sixth annual Women’s Motorcycle Show is coming up fast, folks! In case you haven’t heard, this year’s event will take place for three whole days, from May 21 through 23, 2021 inside Comoto’s Get On! Moto Fest at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

The Women’s Motorcycle Show will be held inside the 10,000 square foot NASCAR garage. As ever, the Real Deal Revolution will be there. Motorcycle Missions, Sofi Tsingos, and the Motolady herself, Alicia Elfving will be on hand. Expect plenty of custom bikes, art, a raffle with prizes, and also the WMS’ first-ever ride-in bike show, new for 2021.

Now, for anyone unfamiliar, the Women’s Motorcycle Show welcomes attendees of all genders who want to come enjoy a show focused on celebrating awesome women who ride. Dogs and kids are welcome too, although the FAQ stresses that you should only bring kids and/or dogs if salty language/adult themes/loud music/alcohol/crowds are fine with all parties involved.

Show dates and times are Friday, May 21 from noon to 7 p.m., Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You don’t need separate tickets to attend the Women’s Motorcycle Fest if you’re already buying tickets to Get On! Moto Fest, which are $15 for a general admission pre-sale ticket. The first 5,000 Get On! Ticket purchasers will also receive a free Get On! Neck gaiter. There’s also a $39 ticket package that includes both a Get On! General admission weekend pass, as well as a ticket to the American Flat Track Texas Half-Mile race on Saturday, May 22.

Are you a woman who’s built a bike you’re proud of, and want to show off? Do you know a woman who fits this description? If so, the Women’s Motorcycle Show is looking for people who want to show their bikes at this year’s event. There are no right or wrong creations here, so don’t get self-conscious if you feel like you didn’t put in enough work on your bike to qualify, or you had help. The Women’s Motorcycle Show has full details about what they’re looking for here, and there’s also a handy link so you can submit your bike if you’re interested. The deadline for entries is May 7, 2021, so you still have some time to enter for this year.