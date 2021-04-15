Female ridership has rapidly increased over the past decade. In December, 2018, the Motorcycle Industry Council reported that women represented 19 percent of the riding population, compared to 10 percent in 2009. Women’s Motorcycle Tours (WMT) is an organization that undoubtedly contributed to that monumental growth.

Since 2011, WMT has united women riders with day rides, weekend retreats, and cross-country tours. After 10 years of fostering a diverse community, the organization plans to expand its presence by offering moto mindset coaching and bespoke tours.

“I started Women’s Motorcycle Tours with one tour - the Women’s Empowerment Motorcycle Tour,” noted WMT owner Alisa Clickenger. “Ten years ago, there weren’t nearly as many female riders and we were an anomaly.

“While my tour offerings have changed over the years, I’ve continued with the Teaching Tours because I love sharing my knowledge and experience in order to uplift and educate other women.”

That community now includes over 40,000 members and WMT has traveled all over the world. From Africa to Cuba, the sisterhood of the traveling motos has traversed international and cultural boundaries. In 2022, the organization will offer a tour through Namibia, Botswana, and Zimbabwe. If you’re unable to make that trip, a 2,000-mile tour through Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana may be a better option.

In 2020, WMT diversified its portfolio by supporting events such as the Suffragists Centennial Ride. That experience led WMT to partner with motorcycle festivals and conferences as well. This year, WMT will participate in the 2021 Suffragist Centennial Ride (July 21 - August 20, 2021), LIVE Women’s Motorcycle Festival and Conference (August 19-22, 2021), and the online Women’s Motorcycle Conference (November 5-6, 2021).

“I’ve ridden all over the world by myself, but I’ve learned that the shared experiences are so much richer and rewarding - and I just want to pass that on to others so they can enjoy motorcycling as much as I have,” added Clickenger.

Female representation in motorcycling has come a long way over the past decade but we still have a long way to go. With influential riders like Alisa Clickenger at the fore, hopefully, we’ll get there sooner than later.