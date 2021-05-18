All-New Bajaj Pulsar 250F Coming To India Soon

Indian motorcycle manufacturer Bajaj has seen massive success in the local market with the Pulsar range of motorcycles. For several years now, the Bajaj Pulsar range of bikes has catered to the needs of enthusiasts and commuters alike thanks to the bike’s extremely versatile platform.

The upper echelons of Pulsar range are occupied by the NS200 and RS200, which are equipped with a 200cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine which shares a lot of similarities with the KTM 200 range of bikes. However, the Pulsar range consists of many more machines which cater to the more budget-conscious motorcyclists. Unlike the NS200 and RS200, the Pulsar 220F comes equipped with an air-cooled single-cylinder to keep things affordable and easy to maintain.

Now, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F has long been in existence, and is undoubtedly beginning to look a little long in the tooth. That being said, Bajaj is expected to roll out the successor to this highly successful machine in the form of the Pulsar 250F. The new bike is expected to be a thoroughly refreshed iteration of the well-loved platform. The new bike is expected to retain a few design elements such as the bikini fairing, slightly raised clip-on bars, and overall sporty styling.

Apart from the familiar styling, however, the Pulsar 250F is expected to feature an all-new chassis. Better yet, we could see a brand new 250cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. Just like the Pulsar 220F, the 250F does away with liquid-cooling in order to keep costs at bay. Lastly, we could see premium features such as an LCD instrument panel, smartphone connectivity, and turn-by-turn navigation. As far as pricing is concerned, we can expect the new Pulsar 250F to command a slight premium over the outgoing 220F, which currently retails for around Rs 1.28 lakh, or the equivalent of $1,775 USD.