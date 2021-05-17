What happens when you want the power and performance of a superbike, but the comfort and daily rideability of a naked bike? Well, you get bikes like the Ducati Streetfighter V4. While performance nakeds have been around for quite a while now, there's no denying the fact that the most recent crop of super nakeds from major manufacturers are pushing well beyond the realm of sensibility when it comes to outright performance figures.

The notion of more than 200 horsepower on a naked motorcycle meant primarily for street use can indeed be seen by some as an open invite to a dance with the devil, as that much fire power is simply excessive for use on the street. Nonetheless, there's just a certain appeal in knowing that the machine you're piloting is capable of speeds in excess of 150 miles per hour. That being said, Ducati has officially launched the most powerful naked bike it has ever produced, the Streetfighter V4, in the Indian market. The price for a bike sitting on the bleeding edge of technology and performance? A hefty Rs 19.99 lakh, or around $26,000 USD.

With the launch of the Streetfighter V4 in India, Ducati has introduced a whole new level of performance into the market, as this bike is currently the most expensive and most powerful machine in Ducati's Indian lineup. For those who find the Ducati Streetfighter V4 just a bit lacking in terms of tech features, Ducati India has also launched the top-shelf 'S' variant, which, unexpectedly, fetches quite a bit more moolah at Rs. 22.99 lakh and Rs. 23.19 lakh, or the ballpark of $31,500 USD, depending on the color option.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 flaunts a groundbreaking 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale, 90-degree V4 motor which pumps out a staggering 208 horsepower—practically the same engine which powers the Panigale V4 superbike. Capable of hitting speeds in excess of 160 miles per hour, the Streetfighter's eager horses are kept at bay by a sophisticated suite or electronic rider aids lifted directly from the Panigale V4. It even gets winglets to help keep the front end on the ground, generating an impressive 28 kg of downforce at 168 miles per hour. The Streetfighter V4 is available in Ducati Red and the more premium Dark Stealth color options.