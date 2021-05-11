If there were any doubts about the demographic that Ducati is trying to access with the new Monster, the brand’s latest contest should put them to rest. First, the Monster lost its trellis frame in 2021. Vehemently criticized by established Ducatisti, the move was a concerted appeal to a new generation of riders. Now, the brand is laying it on thick for the Millennial and Gen Z crowd with its Monster Italian Virtual Tour photo contest.

Utilizing the new Monster Experience AR (augmented reality), the competition will prompt fans to take a virtual snapshot of Ducati’s new naked bike in picturesque settings. The House of Borgo Panigale will assess the entries for composition, creativity, realism, and of course, the visibility of the bike. Ducati will then pick one lucky winner to receive a brand-new Monster.

In order to enter, participants will need to fill out a form at Ducati’s website. Once completed, an email from the brand will give the user access to the Monster AR system. Those interested should note that participants will need to open the content on their smartphones and allow the app to access their mobile device’s camera.

My attempt with the photo app isn’t winning any awards.

After choosing between the new Monster and Monster + liveries, the user simply points their phone at an empty space, and the AR system places the bike in the scene. Contestants can shrink, expand, and rotate the Monster to fit within their masterpiece.

To officially enter the contest, users need to publish the picture as an Instagram feed post with the hashtag #MonsterVirtualTour and tag @ducati in the post description. Ducati hasn’t specified a limit to the number of entries a single user can make. From the brand’s perspective, however, the more user-generated content, the better.

The contest is live until July 10, 2021, and only open to Italian customers for now. Despite the restrictions, we can’t wait to see the pictures the participants produce.