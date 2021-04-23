In 1928, Giuseppe Guzzi, brother of Moto Guzzi founder Carlo Guzzi, rode the brand’s Norge GT 500 from Italy to Norway’s North Cape. The 2,300-mile tour showcased the model’s capability and reliability and cemented Moto Guzzi’s legacy. Ninety-three years later, Giuseppe’s journey is still a legend in Moto Guzzi lore, and the brand plans to recreate the fabled ride with its 2021 Moto Guzzi Experience.

Scheduled from August 17, 2021, through September 12, 2021, the Centenary Journey will meander through Northern Europe before landing in Nordkapp. Guzzisti will also have the opportunity to test the revamped V7, V9, and V85 TT models during the 27-day trip. Of course, the epic tour could only end at the brand’s Mandello Del Lario factory for the Moto Guzzi World Days from September 6-12, 2021.

Though the North Cape Raid headlines the 2021 Moto Guzzi Experience, the company will also offer three trips exploring Italy. The Sardinia ride will span May 25-31, 2021, and the Dolomites expedition will follow on July 23-26, 2021. Later this year, the Tuscany adventure will be dedicated to the V85 TT and run from October 1-4, 2021.

Outside of Italy, Guzzi enthusiasts will explore the Balkans from July 3-10, 2021, or roam Tunisia from October 9-18, 2021. With the exception of the Tuscany excursion, all attendees will be able to ride Moto Guzzi’s full 2021 lineup. The all-inclusive format offers full board with the brand providing lunches, dinners, bike rentals, fuel, and road support.

While Moto Guzzi’s 45,000 official fan club members will undoubtedly flock to the events, all motorcycle enthusiasts are welcome to join the festivities and celebrations. Registration is now open, and those interested can find more information at the Moto Guzzi website. Riding through Italy on an Italian-made motorcycle is on many a motorcyclist’s bucket list, and the 2021 Moto Guzzi Experience could be the perfect opportunity to tick that box.