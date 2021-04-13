Select Ducati dealerships in India have opened pre-bookings for two of Ducati's most highly anticipated motorcycles for the 2021 model year. These consist of the Ducati Multistrada V4, the most technologically advanced adventure tourer to roll out of the House of Borgo Panigale, and the Streetfighter V4, which is basically a superbike without the fairings.

While pre-bookings have already opened at the dealer level, Ducati India has yet to make any official announcements with regards to the launch of these bikes. However, the fact that dealers are eager to have units of these bikes spoken for ahead of the official launch means that these bikes are undoubtedly coming into the Indian market, and they're likely coming in fast.

Taking a closer look at the Multistrada V4, we notice that Ducati has bucked its long standing tradition of using desmodromic valve actuation. That's right, the new 1,158cc V4 engine found in this bike no longer uses desmo valves. Nonetheless, this powerplant is still quite the performer rated at 168 horsepower and 125 Nm of torque. It gets an impressive maintenance schedule, as well, with valve clearances needing to be checked every 60,000 kilometers—something which Ducati owners would be refreshed to know.

On the other hand, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 is arguably Ducati's most powerful and technologically advanced naked bike. Featuring the fire-breathing 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine found in the Ducati Panigale V4, this bike pumps out an immense 205 horsepower, and weighs just 178 kgs. This gives the bike true blue superbike performance in an ergonomics package which could very well be ridden on a daily basis. To keep the rider safe and all 205 ponies in check, Ducati has crafted a sophisticated electronics system for this bike, complete with loads of rider aids and additional safety features.

Now, as far as pricing is concerned, you're going to want to contact your nearest Ducati dealer, because, as mentioned, Ducati India has yet to officially launch these bikes. As such, the official pricing for the two V4-powered machines has yet to be revealed.