By now, RideApart’s collective love of the Honda Motocompo is extremely well-known. Thing is, although we hate to admit it, a Motocompo just isn’t the right bike to have in your car’s trunk for every occasion. I know, I know, it’s a shocking thing to say. What if what you really need is a miniature tank, though? That, friends, is where the Hamyak ATV comes in.

Hamyak, which is apparently Russian for “hamster,” is likely the toughest little hamster you’ll meet in your life. It’s the brain child of Russian engineer Eduard Luzyanin, who took a little 150cc engine out of an unloved Chinese scooter and then promptly went to town creating the tiniest little monotracked motorcycle you’ve probably ever seen.

In this video, you get to seen plenty more of Hamyak—though you’ll need to turn on the auto-translated closed-captioning if you don’t speak Russian. Even if the spoken language goes straight over your head, though, you’ll still get plenty out of seeing Hamyak in action, particularly because Luzyanin is an adult human riding the thing around.

It has a 10-liter fuel tank on board, with an additional 5-liter fuel can mounted on the back. Luzyanin says it drinks about 1 liter per hour, so filling the tank and the fuel can will likely last you an entire day’s worth of adventures. Although the top speed is only 43 kmh (or 27 mph), honestly, you probably wouldn’t want to go that fast because it has zero suspension.

We should probably also mention that you turn it like a skateboard, by shifting your body weight around from side to side. That’s yet another reason you probably wouldn’t want to go at extremely fast speeds on this thing. Your mileage will also likely vary depending on the surface you’re crawling over with that repurposed snowmobile track, too.

Luzyanin says it weighs 85 kilograms, or about 187 pounds. Like the Motocompo, you should be able to stash it in the back of just about any car or truck you like. Since you can also carry tools tucked under the seat, it’s ready for all the low-speed camping adventures you want to throw at it.

Anyway, this is a good lesson in not overlooking all those weird parts machines you find in the classifieds, or out in the wild. Who knows what you could do with that old, unloved scooter, some snowmobile parts, and a little spare time?