Despite their OG superbike bona fides, Honda’s 70s-era CB750s seem pretty pedestrian by today’s standards. The air-cooled, 749cc, single overhead cam, inline-four pumped out 76 horsepower and 49 lb-ft of torque in the day and the bike weighed in at 546 pounds wet. Great at the time, but nothing to really write home about in 2021. In 1979, Honda axed its entire street line and introduced all new bikes, including a CB750 with a fancy new dual overhead cam engine and the polarizing Comstar wheels. This gave the tried-and-true CB750 a new lease on life, and the line continued, eventually under the Nighthawk name, into the early aughts.

When Slovenian custom shop 7seven got ahold of a 1983 CB750K, it wanted to bring the vintage bike up to today’s trends. Apparently, the Ljubljana-based garage believes in addition by subtraction. First, they tore away both side panels, exposing the CB’s subframe and battery box. The rear fender also received a trimming and a bobber-style taillight replaces the stock unit. Similarly, the front fender got ditched altogether and the headlight was drastically downsized.

Gallery: Dark Brownie: 1983 Honda CB750K

7 Photos

Continuing its consolidation efforts, 7seven heat wrapped the stock headers and installed slim, black-painted silencers. Renthal bars and Firestone tires added rugged new touches to the build while a barebones speedometer carried on the minimalist theme. Of course, a diamond-stitched saddle helped smooth over the custom's rough edges.

To contemporize the early ‘80s Honda, 7seven bathed the cast wheels in black paint. The same matte black moves up to the tank, but a brilliant coffee-brown tops off the two-tone pattern. The paint scheme earned the build the affectionate nickname ‘Dark Brownie’.

Aside from the cosmetic work, the shop also overhauled the DOHC engine with K&N pod filters and a DynoJet carb kit. Rebuilt dual rear shocks also deliver a new level of performance for the aging standard. Yes, the 1983 Honda CB750K may be pedestrian by today’s standards but it’s extraordinary in the hands of 7seven.