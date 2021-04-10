If you’re a motorcycle racing fan, and you’ll be in Georgia at the end of April, you’ll want to hear what MotoAmerica and Progressive American Flat Track organizers are doing. As luck would have it, both series will be in Atlanta for the same weekend, from April 30 through May 2, 2021.

That’s precisely why the two American series have joined forces to offer race fans one amazing opportunity that you won’t find anywhere else on the calendar. They’re offering a special package called the American Super Ticket, which gets you access to the first round of the 2021 MotoAmerica championship, which will take place at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. On top of that, you’ll also get access to the third round of the 2021 Progressive American Flat Track series at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Since I started my career racing flat track, I always watch and follow the series closely,” MotoAmerica president Wayne Rainey said in a statement.

“With our series opener at Road Atlanta taking place on the same weekend as the AFT event at Atlanta Motor Speedway, it seems only natural that we should make both available to our fans at a special rate. Watching MotoAmerica Superbikes on Saturday and Sunday with an American Flat Track TT on Saturday night sounds like a pretty good racing weekend to me,” Rainey concluded.

“We are very excited to have Atlanta star as the destination for pro motorcycle racing during the first weekend of May,” CEO of Progressive AFT Michael Lock said in a statement.

“The spectacle of seeing Superbikes on Saturday, catching the debut of the Yamaha Atlanta Super TT at Atlanta Motor Speedway that evening, and then Superbikes again on Sunday—all on one ticket—is a rare opportunity for race fans to savor. It’s great to be able to partner with MotoAmerica for this promotion.”

If this offer sounds way too good to pass up, you can purchase your American Super Tickets through MotoAmerica for $99 each. It’s called the “Michelin Race at Road Atlanta Super Ticket Package” when you’re scrolling through the various ticketing options. Premier parking for both events is included with your ticket purchase, and will not be charged separately.