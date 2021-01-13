Admit it: When MotoAmerica announced that it would organize a big-bore-bagger race in 2020, you smirked. We all did—whether we thought it was a brilliant idea or some sort of early April’s fool, we all worked that zygomaticus major to varying degrees.

When the modified Harleys and Indians hit the Laguna Seca track in October, however, we finally saw the light. It was silly and weird and wonderful to watch these 900-pound bikes do what motorcycles usually a third of their weight do. The S&S Indian ultimately took the big win in the series’ only race of the season with racer Tyler O’Hara in the saddle.

Only one race to name a season winner looks a bit unfair, though, doesn’t it? Well, we’ve got some good news: Harley will get a chance to redeem itself and Indian to secure its title. Not only is the King of the Baggers series back for 2021, but the calendar now features five events instead of one.

MotoAmerica confirmed that due to the King of the Baggers’ first season’s resounding success, it’s bringing the series back in 2021 with five times the fun.

“Honestly, the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers debut race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca went better than we even dreamed of,” wrote MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey in a press release. “The popularity of the event was crazy so how could we not do more?” How could they not, indeed?

The series now gets a five-event calendar, starting at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on April 30 to May 2, 2021. The other events listed include Road America on June 11 to 13, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on July 9 to 11, Pittsburgh Int’l Race Complex from August 13 to 15, and Barber Motorsports Park from September 17 to 19.

Unlike the first season that admitted racers by invitation only, this year, the series is open to all AMA-licensed riders—provided they can get their hands on a spec bagger.

Sharpen your floorboards, the baggers are back for the 2021 racing season.