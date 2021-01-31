MotoAmerica has announced that its online streaming service, MotoAmerica Live+, is on sale for the pre-season discount price of $54.99. This will include all of MotoAmerica's 2021 racing coverage, as well as on-demand access to video archives of previous races.

This package includes full coverage of this year's HONOS Superbikes, King of the Baggers, Stock 1000, Supersport, Twins Cup, and SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup races. It is available for iOS and Android apps, as well as Roku streaming media players and smart TVs. Some of this will be the same coverage available on MAVTV and Fox Sports, but a great deal of content exclusive to MotoAmerica Live+ will be included as well.

The pre-sale pricing of $54.99, which equates to $5.50 per round, will be available through March 15. Existing MotoAmerica Live+ customers will be renewed automatically on March 1 at the lower sale price. Customers not interested in renewing may cancel their subscriptions now to avoid being charged. In addition to the season package, individual rounds can be purchased pre-race for $9.99. After March 15, MotoAmerica Live+ will cost $74.99 for the season package.

"We gained a lot of momentum with MotoAmerica Live+ during the 2020 racing season as many used the service to keep up with the series and all the action it had to offer," said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey in a press release. "The coming season promises to be our best yet in all classes, with the Superbike class really up for grabs. There are five or six guys who could potentially win Superbike races and challenge for the championship. It should be a lot of fun to watch, and MotoAmerica Live+ gives our fans a chance to experience all of our on-track activity from each and every round and all the classes."

Personally, my eye's on the King of the Baggers series.