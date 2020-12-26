We didn't get to watch much racing in 2020 thanks to COVID, but MotoAmerica has big plans for 2021. Fox Sports will not only continue to broadcast the MotoAmerica Superbike races on FS1 and FS2, but also the Liqui Moly Junior Cup races, as well as the King of the Baggers series based on this year's highly successful event. If that's not enough for you, they'll also have the Inside MotoAmerica show to keep you up to date.

"We couldn’t be happier to have Fox Sports on board again for the 2021 MotoAmerica season," said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. "Despite all the difficulties that 2020 brought to the world, the MotoAmerica coverage on Fox Sports was the best we’ve ever had, and our audience grew to new highs. For 2021, Fox Sports will be delivering even more programming to our fans and we’re excited for the season to get started."

"Our friends at MotoAmerica put on a terrific show in 2020 despite the challenges," said Fox Sports Vice President of Production, Frank Wilson. "MotoAmerica was one of the first few sports leagues to resume competition this year, and they did a remarkable job of putting on some great racing while following strict protocols. We certainly are excited for 2021, as the competition should be even tighter, and the riders every bit as brave."

The only racing series that Fox Sports hasn't mentioned is the Mini Cup Racing Series. King of the Baggers is awesome, but seeing young riders in full leathers hunched over tiny GP bikes is fun too. It's also a great place to see tomorrow's Superbike champions. Fortunately, there are four races in 2021 scheduled for that series as well.