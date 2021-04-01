It's no surprise that maxi-scooters have continued to gain traction in recent years. You simply can't deny the appeal of a practical, easy-to-use, and comfortable machine with the versatility of being able to be ridden on a daily basis, or taken for long rides out of town. Earlier this week, BMW announced updates to its 400cc line of maxi-scooters, the C 400 X and C 400 GT. This time, as if in response to BMW, Suzuki has updated the Burgman 400.

Now, Suzuki has always been known staying true to its heritage. Make of it what you will, but bikes like the Suzuki GSX-S1000 and V-Strom 650, let's just say, have been overtaken by the competition when it comes to outright tech and performance. This doesn't necessarily constitute a bad thing, as Suzuki continues to enjoy strong sales figures across the globe. After all, all that tech can get a little overwhelming. That said, Suzuki isn't one to let the hands of time go by without making significant updates to its machines. In fact, the Japanese company just pulled the covers of the 2021 Burgman 400.

Set for an initial launch in the markets across Europe, the Suzuki Burgman 400 features a revised 400cc single-cylinder engine. Suzuki has fitted it with a new twin-spark cylinder head for a cleaner, more efficient burn. The ignition timing has also been revised to account for easier startup, smoother idling, and overall more comfortable power delivery. All these updates have been done in compliance to Euro 5 emissions standards, of course.

On the feature front, the Burgman 400 gets a nifty traction control system. The ABS system has also been redesigned to take up less room and heft, as well as to offer smoother response under heavy braking. The scooter's other features, for which it has become known and loved, have been carried over, as well. That means it gets an ample 42 liters of under-seat storage, a handy 12V power outlet, and a full LED lighting system for maximum safety and visibility at night.