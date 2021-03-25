Pepper Motorcycles Wants To Spice Up Your Daily Commute

A new player in the ever-growing electric two-wheeler market has emerged, and boy, does its prototype look exciting. Pepper Motorcycles is a Swiss startup geared towards the development and production of lightweight electric motorcycles. With the commuting habits of people all across the world shifting towards personal mobility, the overall trend is leaning towards the adoption of sustainable means of transport.

In line with this, we're seeing more and more light EVs emerge, as opposed to full-size, performance-oriented electric motorcycles. Today, Pepper Motorcycles has yet to roll out a specific production-ready product in the market. However, they do have this prototype which looks incredibly hip and stylish. The company has stated that, "we want to offer a more responsible transportation alternative to people who want to move around easily and with style, in urban and trans-urban environments." Its prototype, which has yet to be given a name, indeed looks stylish. But what lies beneath its classic-styled exterior?

Pepper Motorcycles describes it prototype as a light electric motorcycle based on a simple concept. That concept being the best of both worlds of a motorcycle and a bicycle. While a lot of other electric mobility startups have the same concept in mind, Pepper Motorcycles injects retro styling and aesthetics into an otherwise future-centric industry. Its prototype has been designed to conform to category L3e-A1 homologation requirements. This means that the production-ready equivalent of this prototype will have similar performance figures with that of 125cc beginner motorcycles.

In designing the prototype, Pepper Motorcycles sought out to marry the agility and speed of a motorcycle to the maneuverability and ease-of-use of a bicycle. The result is a punchy electric motor housed in a lightweight chassis. The company states that their motorcycle is powerful enough for daily city and intercity trips, and light and agile enough for first time riders to confidently and safely swing a leg over it and get started in riding.