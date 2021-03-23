Harley-Davidson's Pan America has been pretty polarizing since the company revealed official specs on February 22, 2021. Whether you think ADV staples like BMW and KTM will eat the MoCo’s lunch or that the Pan Am will hold its own, most people have an opinion of the new full-size adventurer. At this point, everyone has talked the talk, but now, Harley is letting everyone walk the walk with a nationwide Pan America Demo Tour.

The tour rolls out in Dallas, Texas, on April 16, 2021, and wraps up in Prescott, AZ, on November 7, 2021. Spanning 17 states and 7 months, the extensive schedule should provide ample opportunities for critics and loyalists to climb aboard the new hog. Harley dealerships will host the majority of the stops, but several bike rallies and adventure events will also welcome the demo tour.

With the bar and shield marketing the Pan America to dedicated adventure riders and established Harlistas, the mix of events seems suitable for the new ADV. Tour stops such as Laconia Motorcycle Week appeal to Harley’s current customer base while events like Touratech DirtDaze, Touratech Rally, and Overland Expo cater to the ADV crowd. Regardless of the demographic, the Motor Company believes it has a winner on its hands.

“I’ve had the opportunity to ride a Pan America motorcycle both on and off-road, and can’t wait for riders to experience the innovations and capabilities that our team has built into this fantastic adventure touring bike,” said Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz. “Now riders can experience for themselves the first motorcycle of its kind to be designed and developed from the ground up in America.”

Dates, locations, and events are listed below and those interested can register through Harley’s booking website. Of course, dates and locations are subject to change or cancelation, but we’ll be first in line when the Pan America Demo Tour rolls through town.

Harley-Davidson Pan America Motorcycle Demo Tour Events: