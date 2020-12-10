It feels like we haven't heard from Harley-Davidson in a long time, especially new Harley bikes. We were used to the Motor Company introducing its new products at the end of the summer and in the fall, just in time for the newcomers to tour the North American motorcycle shows.

That all changed in 2020 when the Motor Company named a roster of new executives in key roles, including a new CEO, and completely changed its corporate strategy. Not only did it exit underperforming markets and reduced its inventories, but the manufacturer also reorganized its new model launch calendar. Instead of introducing its products late in the summer, Harley now plans to introduce its lineup early in the year, ahead of the riding season.

The good news is that the new year is just around the corner and that true to its word, Harley-Davidson is getting ready to showcase its 2021 lineup during a virtual event scheduled for January 19, 2021.

Though the Motor Company doesn't specify which models are going to be on display in its press release, the pictures available with the announcement suggest that we'll get a look at the 2021 Low Rider S, Fat Bob, Iron 1200, and Road King.

What the bike maker does confirm, however, is that we'll also get (another) preview of the long-awaited 2021 Pan America during the presentation, but that the bike is getting its own, separate event. Harley's first adventure bike is set to debut on February 22, 2021. Yes, that's more waiting, but we at least now have a date!

Harley also announced that actor and brand-enthusiast Jason Momoa is going to be involved in the event and share his thoughts on the new Pan Am, which he had the chance to take out for a spin ahead of the launch.

Those of you who missed Harley this year, mark your calendars, we don't have that much longer to wait to see what's coming in 2021.