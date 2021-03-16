The WMoto RT3 Is A Sleek Maxi-Scooter

Maxi-scooters are fast becoming a popular choice among motorcycle enthusiasts looking for a long-distance tourer which can provide wads of utility and comfort. Scooters like the Yamaha XMAX and the BMW C 400 GT have become favorites in Asia and Europe, and are gradually becoming more ubiquitous in the U.S. as well. That being said, could it be possible that cruiser riders could soon favor maxi-scooters thanks to their ease-of-use?

Whatever it is, there's no denying that maxi-scooters offer an impressive dollar-to-utility ratio. While mostly lacking in the performance department, maxi-scoots more than make up for this in the comfort department. That said, many new players have begun making their presence felt in recent years. The newest of which would be the RT3 from Malaysian manufacturer WMoto. Although launching in its home country initially, I'm pretty sure a maxi-scooter like the RT3 would be perfectly at home on the streets of Europe and maybe even the U.S.

Produced by Chinese motorcycle giant Zongshen, the RT3 has been rebranded WMoto for the Malaysian market. As such, it's common practice for motorcycles from Zongshen and its other Chinese counterparts to be rebranded under different names for multiple markets. Taking a closer look, the WMoto RT3 is equipped with some pretty decent kit. 247cc single-cylinder engine with four valves per cylinder, and dual-overhead-cams pumps out a healthy 25 horsepower at 8,000 revs. Suspension duties are handled by a set of standard telescopic front forks, and preload-adjustable twin shocks out back.

On the tech side, the RT3 comes equipped with keyless ignition, an illuminated under-seat storage compartment complete with a USB charging port, premium backlit handlebar controls, and a digital-analogue dash. Now, on paper, the RT3 seems to fit itself nicely in the entry-level maxi-scooter segment.

However, when it comes to Chinese-made motorcycles and scooters like this, the competitive advantage is often found in the price point. In that case, the WMoto RT3 sells for the equivalent of $3,700 USD—pretty good value, considering the features it's loaded with. For reference, the Kymco X-Town 300i, the RT3's closest rival on paper, goes for the equivalent of $5,550 USD, and is a popular maxi-scooter in Europe and Asia.