The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is retro done right. Nary a plastic bit in sight, the throwback standard opts for textbook aesthetics with just enough tech to get by on modern roadways. While the Interceptor rocks its vintage vibes unapologetically, the platform leaves much to be desired in the performance department. To add some substance to all that style, India’s Russell Chris Godfrey made some tasteful modifications to his Interceptor 650.

As a self-described “part-time motorcycle designer”, Godfrey gets off to a good start with his Enfield project. The engine now boasts a stage 2 remap, NGK spark plugs, and a TEC 2-1 Stinger exhaust system. Godfrey plans to install an S&S Cycle camshaft along with a PowerTRONIC ECU piggyback system as well. Finned covers not only add extra style points but also keep the engine and transmission cool while new JMP oil gauge reports back just how much heat those fins dissipate.

Gallery: 8 Ball: 2019 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

4 Photos

Ohlins suspension up front makes the ride much more compliant and the gold reservoir and coil-over dual shocks out back also tie into the gold pinstriping on the gas tank. Though the 2019 Royal Enfield models were too early for the brand’s Tripper navigation feature, the backyard builder keeps track of directions with a handlebar-mounted Beeline Moto navigation unit.

Also adorning the handlebars, a Brembo master cylinder delivers more power and feel while EBC brake pads bump up the bite. Godfrey plans on adding EBC wave rotors next, but hopefully, that addition doesn’t upset the build’s classic lines. The front wheel remains stock but the rear comes from Triumph’s performance accessories catalog. All the modifications result in a 66-pound weight savings, making the Interceptor much lighter on its feet.

Of course, we can’t ignore Godfrey’s aesthetic adjustments as well. The custom-painted tank features a rich maroon base with licks of orange and gold leaf and the painted eight-ball references his daughter’s March, 8th birthday. Godfrey built the custom Interceptor 650 for his daughter. Hopefully, daddy isn’t too reluctant to part with it in the upcoming years, because we’d certainly keep it in our family if we could.