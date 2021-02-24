Two years ago, Yamaha launched a naked bike that would redefine the entry-level motorcycle market in Asia. The Yamaha MT-15 proved that a beginner bike could indeed come with neck-breaking styling and premium features. It goes without saying that the Yamaha MT-15 continues to punch well above its weight class.

By employing a simple yet effective formula, and an engine that's loved by both enthusiasts and commuters alike, the MT-15 captured the hearts of the Asian market. For the 2021 model year, Yamaha has retained the recipe of the MT-15, but put a spin on the styling by offering striking new color schemes. First rolling out in Thailand, a total of three new color schemes have been launched for this naked bike: Racing Blue, Metallic Black, and Metallic Gray. For starters, the Racing Blue color option employs the iconic Yamaha blue color scheme with complimenting light gray accents similar to what we get in the Yamaha R1 and the now defunct R6.

Moving on, folks who prefer a stealthier aesthetic can opt for the Metallic Black option. This color scheme is by far the sleekest colorway and strongly embodies the MT range of bikes' tagline, 'The Dark Side of Japan.' Lastly, Yamaha is also offering the new MT-15 in a Metallic Gray color option. This color option is the funkiest of the lot and features fluorescent red wheels, and sharp blue accents which exude a playful and energetic character.

The 2021 Yamaha MT-15 continues to be powered by the same 155cc single cylinder engine which is rated at a decent 19 horsepower. It gets a premium LCD display, inverted forks, a preload adjustable rear monoshock, and ABS-equipped front and rear disc brakes. Priced at an enticing THB 98,500, or the equivalent of $3,280 USD, this bike makes for one of the strongest contenders in the premium entry-level segment.