It’s Thursday, February 18, 2021—almost the weekend. Are you looking for some motorcycle-related fun for your Saturday? If you, like me, have mountains of snow outside your door that are nearly as tall as you are, then Honda may just have the perfect solution.

On Saturday, February 20, Honda is hosting Motorcycle Fes 2021. It’s a virtual event, as you’d expect. However, Honda says there’ll be more to it than just a simple video presentation of all its 2021 models. Instead, Honda HQ is holding an entire lifestyle and cultural event, streaming live to wherever you happen to be in the world.

It all starts on February 20, 2021, at 5 p.m. Tokyo time. That’s 3 a.m. Eastern time, or 8 a.m. London time. Since it will stream live on Honda’s official Japanese-language YouTube channel, you can tune in from anywhere in the world pretty easily. Please note that Japanese language will likely predominate, and it’s unclear how much (if any) English will be involved. However, if you just want to listen to music and look at bikes, that shouldn’t be too much of a problem, no matter what language you speak.

Honda McFes 2021 will kick off with Bike Sound Beats Live, featuring a live DJ performance from Hifana. It’s not just any DJ performance, however. Honda says that this particular event will incorporate motorcycle sounds. Hifana has a YouTube channel of its own, so you can check it out if you’re unfamiliar with their music and want to know more.

Other planned events include Rider’s Cross Talk, which is a live rider chat show, as well as Motorsports Summit, which will feature a yet-to-be-announced professional racer or two. Honda’s Remote Product Tour will also be ongoing from 17:10 to 19:30.

Additional Honda McFes 2021 portions include Rider’s Style TV, Style Zone, Culture Zone, Product Zone, and Community Zone. It seems likely that at least some of these will be point-and-click experiences you can check out on the Honda McFes 2021 website.

It’s not clear whether Honda plans to make any of its livestreamed events available to view after it’s over. Presumably, if it plans to unveil new models, at least some of the contents will remain on the channel so you can check them out at a more convenient time.